Energy investor Riverstone Energy said it had paused its £20 million share buyback until after the results of its first-half results scheduled for 27 October.

The company said it had bought back shares for £9.8 million since 11 May, such that there was £10.2 million remaining of the previously authorised amount.

'Further, the board has approved the increase of the authorised amount by £20 million to £40.0 million,' it added.


