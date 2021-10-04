StockMarketWire.com - Security services provider Croma Security Solutions upgraded its outlook on full-year profitability following 'high' demand for security services.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, for the 12 months to 30 June 2021 was expected to be ahead of the guidance given in June 2021 of £1.85 million.

The company also said it had a struck a new partnership with leading Finnish security firm iLOQ and confirmation that the full year results will be announced on 25 October 2021.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com