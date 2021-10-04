StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Zoltav Resources said it had secured debt financing to commercialise the eastern fields of the Bortovoy licence Saratov, Russia, but would have to cut costs.
The two non-revolving credit facilities with PJSC Sberbank included one with a maximum amount of RUB 7.7 million with a final repayment date o 25 September 2031.
The second had a maximum facility amount of RUB 7.0 million with a final repayment date of 1 January 2024.
'The signing of project finance for East Bortovoy and the development of those fields is both exciting and critical for the company to ensure its future prosperity,' chairman Lea Verny said.
'An indirect consequence of the project finance is that the company will have to substantially reduce its costs.'
'In light of this, it is important to the board that we, together with management, evaluate all alternative options to finance corporate overheads and find a solution which will be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as a whole.'
'We will provide further information regarding this in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.