StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 regained parity by midday on Monday, up a couple of points at 7,029.33.
Supermarket stocks were in demand after Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) in an auction for Morrisons on Saturday. BT fell sharply on reports Sky might opt in favour of Virgin Media as a partner for fibre roll-out
Publishing firm Future dropped 1.9% to £36.86 despite upgrading its full-year outlook as continued momentum in digital advertising offset the impact of strong comparators on audience growth.
Future, whose shares have had a good run this year, forecast adjusted operating profit at the top end of market expectations that range from £183.5 million to £193.6 million.
Online contracts-for-difference broker Plus500 rallied 3.0% to £14.21, having upgraded its annual revenue and earnings forecasts, citing persistent demand despite calmer market conditions.
Revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December were now expected to be ahead of analysts' consensus forecasts, Plus500 said.
Budget carrier Ryanair ascended 1.8% to 17.54p on announcing a more than doubling of September passenger volumes as travel markets continue to recover.
Ryanair's passenger numbers in September jumped to 10.6 million, up from 5.2 million in September 2020.
Fellow low-cost carrier Wizz Air rose 0.7% to £52.50 after it said it flew 91% more passengers in September.
Wizz Air's passenger volumes for the month amounted to 2,998,797, up from 1,567,836 in September 2020.
Property investor Segro fell 0.7% to £11.99 after it completed an asset swap with Schroders that would see it acquire a warehouse estate in West London for £140 million.
Schroders, meanwhile, had acquired from Segro a portfolio of UK big-box and urban assets for £205 million. The balance of £65 million had been paid by Schroders to Segro.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca gained 0.7% to £88.36 on announcing that its breast cancer drug had been granted breakthrough therapy designation in the US.
Breakthrough therapy designation is a process designed to expedite the development and review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions.
Catering group Compass shed 0.5% to £15.5121 following news that chief financial officer Karen Witts had 'mutually agreed' to step down from 31 October.
Witts would be replaced by current commercial director Palmer Brown.
Customer relationship software company Cerillion jumped 7.9% to 847p, having upgraded its full-year outlook following new business wins.
Cerillion's adjusted pre-tax profit was now expected to be 'significantly higher' than current consensus market forecasts.
Transport play FirstGroup advanced 0.7% to 90.65p after it acquired the remaining 50% of the Somerset Passenger Solutions joint venture from JJP for up to £10 million.
Safety product investor Marlowe firmed 2.6% to 871.2p on news that it had made two acquisitions for up to £84 million, including Vinci Legal, a regulatory compliance eLearning and software solution.
Marlowe also had acquired Hydro-X, a water treatment and air hygiene business.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
