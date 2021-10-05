CA
07/10/2021 15:00 Ivey PMI
08/10/2021 13:30 labour force survey
CH
07/10/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
08/10/2021 04:15 services PMI
DE
06/10/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
06/10/2021 07:00 manufacturing turnover
07/10/2021 07:00 industrial production index
08/10/2021 07:00 foreign trade
ES
06/10/2021 08:00 industrial production
EU
06/10/2021 10:00 retail trade
07/10/2021 12:30 ECB monetary policy meeting accounts
FR
07/10/2021 07:45 foreign trade
07/10/2021 07:45 balance of payments
IE
06/10/2021 11:00 monthly unemployment
07/10/2021 11:00 industrial production & turnover
08/10/2021 11:00 live register
IT
07/10/2021 09:00 retail sales
11/10/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
07/10/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
07/10/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
08/10/2021 00:50 balance of payments
08/10/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey
11/10/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
06/10/2021 09:30 construction PMI
07/10/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
08/10/2021 00:01 British Retail Consortium-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
08/10/2021 12:00 Bank of England quarterly bulletin
US
06/10/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
06/10/2021 13:15 ADP national employment report
06/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
07/10/2021 13:30 jobless claims
07/10/2021 20:00 consumer credit
08/10/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
08/10/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
11/10/2021 15:00 employment trends index
