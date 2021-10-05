Interim Result
06/10/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
06/10/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
08/10/2021 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
12/10/2021 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
13/10/2021 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
13/10/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
Final Result
06/10/2021 Netcall PLC (NET)
07/10/2021 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
07/10/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
12/10/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
12/10/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
12/10/2021 Maestrano Group PLC (MNO)
13/10/2021 (OCTP)
13/10/2021 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
AGM / EGM
07/10/2021 Anemoi International Ltd Ord Npv Di (AMOI)
07/10/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
07/10/2021 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
07/10/2021 Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
08/10/2021 Baker Steel Resources Trust Limited (BSRT)
11/10/2021 St Peter Port Capital (SPPC)
12/10/2021 City of London Group PLC (CIN)
12/10/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
12/10/2021 Augean PLC (AUG)
13/10/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
Trading Statement
06/10/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
Ex-Dividend
06/10/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
07/10/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
07/10/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
07/10/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
07/10/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
07/10/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
07/10/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
07/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
07/10/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
07/10/2021 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
07/10/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
07/10/2021 North American Income Trust (The) PLC (NAIT)
07/10/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
07/10/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
07/10/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
07/10/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
07/10/2021 Weir Group PLC (WEIR)
07/10/2021 Synthomer PLC (SYNT)
07/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
07/10/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
07/10/2021 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
07/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
07/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
07/10/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
07/10/2021 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
07/10/2021 Bodycote PLC (BOY)
07/10/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
07/10/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
07/10/2021 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
07/10/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
07/10/2021 Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (ALAI)
07/10/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
07/10/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
07/10/2021 Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (ASCI)
07/10/2021 Diageo PLC (DGE)
07/10/2021 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
07/10/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
07/10/2021 F&C Investment Trust PLC (FCIT)
07/10/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
08/10/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
08/10/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
08/10/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
08/10/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
08/10/2021 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
08/10/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
08/10/2021 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)
08/10/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
08/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
08/10/2021 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)
08/10/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
08/10/2021 Camellia PLC (CAM)
08/10/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
11/10/2021 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)
11/10/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com