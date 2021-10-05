StockMarketWire.com - Furniture and flooring retailer ScS swung to a full-year profit, though it warned of supply-chain challenges including driver shortages.
Pre-tax profit for the 53 weeks through July amounted to £22.7 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £3.1 million, as the company benefited from higher online sales and an easing of lockdowns.
Revenue rose 22% to £310.6 million and underlying pre-tax profit jumped to of £18.4 million, up from £0.9 million.
ScS declared a final dividend of 7p per share, upping the full-year payout to 10p, compared to zero year-on-year.
The company said its order intake was up 12% on a two-year like-for-like basis for the first nine weeks of the new financial year.
On a one-year like-for-like basis, however order intake was down 21% with the prior year benefiting from pent-up demand following the end of the first national lockdown.
ScS added that it was 'positive' about prospects for the full year, though it was mindful of the ongoing disruption to supply chains and cost inflation.
'We are delighted with the strong orders performance since the start of the new financial year,' chief executive Steve Carson said.
'However, we are cognisant of the ongoing challenges we, and many other businesses, are facing with regards to the supply chain, including driver shortages, raw material increases and shipping costs and delays.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.