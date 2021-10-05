StockMarketWire.com - Logistics group Wincanton said it was on track to meet profit expectations even as faces a shortage of vehicle drivers.
In trading update for the six months through September, the company said it had continued to deliver 'strong' revenue growth, with positive contributions from all four of its sectors.
'Wincanton continues to work closely with its customers in taking active steps to address the impact of the shortage of heavy goods vehicle drivers in the UK and to both attract and retain drivers,' it said.
'Closed book transport contracts, particularly in construction and fast-moving consumer goods, have been the most impacted parts of the business, however the group has made good progress in agreeing rate changes to optimise service levels.'
'A significant majority of Wincanton's contractual arrangements provide mitigation against cost pressures. The recent fuel shortages have not impacted group profitability.'
'The group remains on track to deliver full year profits in line with market expectations, reflecting the combination of strong retail volumes and the rate changes in closed book contracts.'
