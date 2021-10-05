StockMarketWire.com - Bakery chain Greggs upgraded its outlook on full-year performance after reporting that third-quarter like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose by 3.5% when compared with the same period in 2019.
'Growth was particularly strong in August when a 'staycation' effect was evident and remained in positive territory in September, with two-year like-for-like growth of 3.0% in the four weeks to 2 October,' the company said.
In the year to date, 84 new shops were opened, and 16 shops were closed, giving a total of 2,146 shops trading at 2 October 2021.
For the year as a whole, the company continued to expect around 100 net openings, of which half are planned to be with franchise partners.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected the full year outcome to be ahead of its previous expectations, while costs were expected to towards the end of 2021 and into 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
