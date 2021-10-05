StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer MySale said it had appointed Kalman Polak as chief executive officer.
The company said the appointment was made alongside further board changes in advance of a potential listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.
Polak had spent over a decade at Catch.com.au ("Catch Group"), one of the largest digital marketplaces in Australia, which was acquired by Wesfarmers in 2019.
The appointment would see current CEO Carl Jackson become executive chairman.
'Carl will remain actively involved in the business, focused on managing shareholder and other key stakeholder relationships and supporting Kalman who will take over the running of all MySale's day-to-day operations and the implementation of strategy,' MySale said.
'This structure is intended to ensure a smooth and orderly transition to Kalman of the day-to-day leadership of the business, while maintaining clear lines of responsibility.'
Current chairman Charles Butler would remain on the board as a senior independent director.
MySale said it also was considering a number of independent, non-executive director appointments to reflect its core focus on its next stage of growth in the Australia and New Zealand region.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
