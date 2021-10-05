StockMarketWire.com - Primary care property owner Assura said 'strong' investment activity had continued as its property portfolio continued to expand in the first half of the year.

For the first half of the year to 30 September 2021, the company added 27 properties to its portfolio, for a combined total cost of £117 million, while also completing 11 disposals for cash proceeds of £15 million.

The portfolio stood at 625 properties with current annualised rent roll of £127.5 million.




