StockMarketWire.com - Simulation and training solutions provider SimiGon said it had won a contract from the United States Marine Corps to provide virtual reality simulators.
The company said it would provide SIMbox-based F/A-18C and AH-1Z low-cost, portable VR simulation devices.
SimiGon had been contract to deliver a turnkey hardware-software solution for up to 25 devices over a three-year ordering period.
'The software will utilize SimiGon's analytics capability to track performance of air candidates inside the simulation and automate reports for the recruiting command,' it said.
