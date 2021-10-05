StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Great Portland Estates reported 'strong' performance for the quarter ended September as leasing momentum in London continued to recover as people return to the office.
For the quarter to 30 September 2021, £14.3 million of new lettings were secured, with market lettings 10.4% ahead of March 2021 estimated rental value.
A further 14 leases were under offer, which would deliver approximately £3.3 million per year in rent, with market lettings 7.3% above March 2021 ERV, and £38 million of new annual rent in negotiation.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected 'healthy demand' to persist.
In a separate announcement, the company said Great Ropemaker Partnership, its joint venture with Ropemaker Properties, announced that it had sold 160 Old Street, EC1 to a fund advised by J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.
The headline price was £181.50 million, reflecting a 5% premium to the March 2021 valuation.
'The building was comprehensively refurbished by GRP completing in 2018 to provide 166,300 sq ft of high-quality accommodation arranged over lower ground, ground and eight upper floors,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
