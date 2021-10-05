StockMarketWire.com - Betting technology business Sportech said an exclusivity period for a potential sale of its terrestrial lottery supply contract had been extended.

The company in August announced that it had entered into exclusive discussions to sell the contract.

The period of exclusivity afforded to the potential buyer haf been extended to 29 October 2021 'in order to bring the negotiations and any resulting transaction to a conclusion', Sportech said.

'There can be no certainty that this transaction will proceed and a further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.'

