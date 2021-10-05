StockMarketWire.com - Life-sciences investment group NetScientific said portfolio company PDS Biotechnology had completed enrollment for the first stage of a phase-two cancer study.
The study was testing a potential treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic human papillomavirus (HPV16)-associated head and neck cancer.
The trial was being conducted in collaboration with Merck & Co.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
