StockMarketWire.com - Lithium developer Savannah Resources said it had become an associate member of the International Lithium Association, a the newly formed global lithium industry trade organisation.
'We are delighted to be joining the International Lithium Association, which is set to become a vital trade organisation for the many stakeholders in this rapidly growing, global industry,' chief executive David Archer said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
