StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Thor Exploration said commercial production had been achieved at its Segilola gold mine in Osun state, Nigeria.
First gold was poured in July and the mine was now fully operational and operating at the target daily mine production rate.
The process plant was operating in-line with its design throughput capacity of 715,000 tonnes per annum.
'The team has worked tirelessly through the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and have done an excellent job overcoming various teething issues during the commissioning of the plant,' chief executive Segun Lawson said.
'This is a significant achievement and marks the start of an exciting growth phase for the company through the combination of stable high grade gold production and exploration potential in the region around Segilola and progress on our Douta project in Senegal.'
