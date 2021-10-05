StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Xtract Resources said production levels had increased at for alluvial mining contractors at Manica concession in Mozambique.
Total alluvial mining contractor gold production for the three months through June amounted to 13.3 kilograms, equivalent to about 427 ounces, the company said.
A total of 3.7 kilograms was attributable to Explorator, with its share of produced worth $0.22 million.
'Production levels increased during the second quarter of 2021 and continued to increase during the third quarter,' executive chairman Colin Bird said.
'We look forward to the contribution of the hard rock mining as the adit advances at Guy Fawkes and mini open pit commences production at Boa Esperanza.'
'The Fair Bride project continues to gather pace, with increased optimism for production to commence during the final quarter of 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
