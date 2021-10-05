StockMarketWire.com - Chocolatier Hotel Chocolat swung to profit for the year as sales growth accelerated following the UK re-opening of all stores.
For the 52 weeks ended 27 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £5.7 million compared with a loss of £7.5 million year-on-year, while revenue increased 21% to £164.6 million.
Gross margins increased by 90 basis points to 61.8%.
The company said it was trading in line with management expectations for the first 13 weeks of FY22.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
