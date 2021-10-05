StockMarketWire.com - Professional lighting system supplier FW Thorpe booked a 26% rise in annual profit as large-scale orders and services worked boosted sales.

Pre-tax profit for the 12 months through June increased to £20.1 million, up from £15.9 million year-on-year. Revenue climbed 4% to £117.9 million.

FW Thorpe declared a full-year dividend of 5.8p per share, up 2.5% year-on-year.

The company said it had made a 'solid start' the the 2022 financial year, with operating performance in line with the start of last year.


