StockMarketWire.com - Professional lighting system supplier FW Thorpe booked a 26% rise in annual profit as large-scale orders and services worked boosted sales.
Pre-tax profit for the 12 months through June increased to £20.1 million, up from £15.9 million year-on-year. Revenue climbed 4% to £117.9 million.
FW Thorpe declared a full-year dividend of 5.8p per share, up 2.5% year-on-year.
The company said it had made a 'solid start' the the 2022 financial year, with operating performance in line with the start of last year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.