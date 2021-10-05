StockMarketWire.com - Industrial laser group Gooch & Housego said full-year results were 'slightly ahead' of expectations following 'strong' second-half performance amid strengthening demand.
'G&H's strong revenue performance in the second half of the financial year together with the benefits of our streamlining programme mean that group profits are expected to be slightly ahead of management's previous expectations,' the company said.
Industrial and medical lasers were demonstrating 'sustained' recovery, while telecommunications and life sciences continue to perform well, the company added.
The company will announce its results for the year ended 30 September 2021 on 30 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
