StockMarketWire.com - Green energy investor Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust said it had acquired two in-construction onshore wind farms in Poland from German developer PNE Group.
The total investment amount including debt funding for both projects was expected to be PLN 568 million (£105 million).
The Krzecin and Kuslin wind farms had combined capacity of 58.8 megawatts.
Once completed, the would benefit from a high percentage of fixed-price revenues under the Polish contracts-for-difference scheme, until 2038, Octopus said.
