StockMarketWire.com - Information management software company ldox said it had acquired exeGesIS Spatial Data Management, a UK based technology business for up to £7 million.
'This acquisition provides Idox with the opportunity to enhance our GIS [geospatial information service] offerings, notably to help build on the management and recording of data on emissions and land usage. This enhanced GIS offering is crucial, especially as environmental issues remain high on the global agenda,' the company said.
Under the terms of the agreement, Idox paid an initial £5.35 million, with up to £1.65 million of additional cash consideration deferred for 12 months, contingent on the retention of existing recurring revenues.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
