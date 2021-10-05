StockMarketWire.com - Platinum group metals and chrome producer Tharisa said cold commissioning of its Vulcan utra-fine chrome recovery and beneficiation plant in Zimbabwe had commenced.
The timetable to completion of the new $55 million plant remained 'firmly on track' with initial saleable production due before calendar year end, the company said.
'Whilst some final elements of the construction process remain to be completed, Tharisa's engineering team has commenced cold commissioning, with comprehensive testing of the entire circuit, to be completed prior to chrome tailings material entering the plant,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
