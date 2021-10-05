StockMarketWire.com - Oil services company Lamprell said it had agreed terms on a $45 million UAE export credit agency backed revolving trade loan facility with two regional banks.
Under the terms of the facility, there was an option of a further $45 million accordion funding arrangement, which would be agreed in 'due course and is expected to be available in Q1 2022,' the company said.
The drawdown of the initial facility would be conditional on Lamprell completing a 19.99% equity raise.
As previously announced, the company expected to undertake the equity raise in Q4 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.