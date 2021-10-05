StockMarketWire.com - Oil services company Lamprell said it had agreed terms on a $45 million UAE export credit agency backed revolving trade loan facility with two regional banks.

Under the terms of the facility, there was an option of a further $45 million accordion funding arrangement, which would be agreed in 'due course and is expected to be available in Q1 2022,' the company said.

The drawdown of the initial facility would be conditional on Lamprell completing a 19.99% equity raise.

As previously announced, the company expected to undertake the equity raise in Q4 2021.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com