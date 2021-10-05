StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology company Inspiration Healthcare lifted its profit expectations after reporting first-half profit that more than doubled following strong product sales.

Given the 'strong margin performance with lower than anticipated cash based costs in the first half, our expectations for full year profit have increased,' the company said.

For the six months ended 31 July 2021, pre-tax profit increased 1334% to £2.5 million as revenue was up by 47% to £20.9 million.

Revenue from branded products increased 293% over the equivalent period for the previous financial year to £11.5 million and accounted for 55% of revenue.

Gross margin improved to 52.5% from 51.4%

The company confirmed an interim dividend payment 0.205p per share, up from 0.2p per share last year.


