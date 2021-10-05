StockMarketWire.com - Plastic products maker Coral Products forecast a 'satisfactory' outturn for its new fiscal year, amid ongoing macro-economic challenges.
'We have enjoyed a strong start to our current financial year and we look forward to a satisfactory outturn for the year given the prevailing conditions,' the company said.
The downbeat outlook arrived alongside an update on annual performance as the company narrowed losses.
For the year ended 30 April 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £316,000 to from £463,000 year-on-year as revenue jumped to £10.7 million from £8.7 million.
Gross margin increased to 35.5% from 33.4%.
A final dividend was proposed of 0.5 pence per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
