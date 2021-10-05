StockMarketWire.com - ICG Enterprise Trust reported that its portfolio topped the £1 billion milestone in the first half of the year as total returns increased amid strong performance in its investment portfolio.
For the six months ended 31 July 2021, net asset value per share share was 1,523 pence, with a total return of 11.1%.
Realisation proceeds were £175 million in the period, with the 34 full exits generating a 26% uplift to carrying value.
The company declared a second quarter dividend of 6 pence per share, taking total for the period to 12p.
For the financial year ending 31 January 2022, the company reaffirmed a dividends of at least 27p per share, an increased of 12.5% per share.
'Investment activity during the second quarter was particularly elevated, in particular in High Conviction Investments,' the company said.
'As well as five new direct investments, we co-invested alongside ICG in a substantial LP secondary investment into an attractive portfolio of mature funds.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
