StockMarketWire.com - Personalised products marketplace Altitude said it had appointed Graham Feltham as chief financial officer.
Further to the announcement on 25 June, Graeme Couturier had resigned, and would leave the company following a short handover period with Feltham.
Graham Feltham joined from Newmark Security, where he was appointed CFO in 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
