Mining giant Anglo American's said Seamus French, chief executive of its bulk commodities business, had decided to leave, and would be replaced by Themba Mkhwanazi, currently CEO of Kumba Iron Ore.

Mpumi Zikalala, currently managing director of De Beers managed operations, had been appointed as CEO of Kumba.

'Both appointments will take effect on 1 January 2022. Mpumi's successor at De Beers Managed Operations will be confirmed in due course,' the company said.


