StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Anglo American's said Seamus French, chief executive of its bulk commodities business, had decided to leave, and would be replaced by Themba Mkhwanazi, currently CEO of Kumba Iron Ore.
Mpumi Zikalala, currently managing director of De Beers managed operations, had been appointed as CEO of Kumba.
'Both appointments will take effect on 1 January 2022. Mpumi's successor at De Beers Managed Operations will be confirmed in due course,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.