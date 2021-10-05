StockMarketWire.com - Gulf Keystone Petroleum confirmed that it had received a gross payment of $38.5 million, or net $25.1m, from the Kurdistan Regional Government for Shaikan crude oil sales during July 2021.
A gross payment of $6.4 million, or $5.0 million net, was outstanding in relation payments from the December 2019 to February 2020 invoices.
Based on the Kurdistan Regional Government's proposed amendment to arrears repayment terms as announced on 13 May 2021, the current outstanding arrears balance is $45.2 million net to GKP, the company added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
