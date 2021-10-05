StockMarketWire.com - Energy group Zenith Energy said its production activities in Italy have achieved record profitability, citing a favourable energy pricing climate.
The company has electricity generation activities at the Torrente Cigno concession in Italy driven by low-grade natural gas production.
During the month of September 2021, it produced about 920 megawatt hours, a small increase in respect of the previous month.
Electricity prices during the month averaged about €157 per MWh, resulting in net revenues of about €150,000 per month.
Current net production costs remained fixed at around €35,000 per month, Zenith said.
