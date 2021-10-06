StockMarketWire.com - Travel company TUI said it was raising another €1.1 billion through a share issue to help it weather ongoing depressed demand during the pandemic.
New shares in the company were being offered at €2.15 which, which TUI said represented a discount of 35% to the theoretical ex-rights price.
'The offering will enable us to take a significant step forward, increasing our ability to take advantage of the business opportunities resulting from the easing of Covid-19 restrictions,' chief executive Friedrich Joussen said.
'It will provide us with a capital structure more appropriate for more normal operating conditions.'
TUI announced the raising even as it delivered a trading update showing an improvement in demand in what is nevertheless a relatively tepid market.
Bookings for the summer 2021 programme now totalled 5.2 million, up by around 1.1 million since the company's August update.
'As anticipated, we have seen strong improving trends over recent weeks with bookings in Germany and the Netherlands in particular, well ahead of summer 2019 levels,' TUI said.
For the peak summer period to date -- July to October -- the company had so far operated a capacity of 42% for July and 48% for August.
For the overall winter 2021/22 programme, bookings at this stage were 54% of winter 2018/19 levels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
