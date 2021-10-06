StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Page said its third-quarter gross profit rose 65% as job markets bounce back following as easing of lockdowns.
Gross profit, also known as net fee revenue, for the three months through September climbed to £228.1 million, up from £143.5 million year-on-year.
Page forecast a full-year operating profit in the region of £155 million.
'Looking ahead, there continues to be a high degree of global macro-economic uncertainty as Covid-19 remains a significant issue and restrictions remain in a number of the group's markets,' chief executive Steve Ingham said.
'Additionally, there is further uncertainty regarding the pace of client's offices reopening, challenges in global supply chains and the inflation outlook.'
'However, the strength of our performance in the third quarter, and notably in September, has further increased confidence in our outlook for the year.' Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.