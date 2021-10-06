StockMarketWire.com - German business park investor Sirius Real Estate said it had boosted first-half rent collections, putting it on track to meet market expectations for its full-year financial performance.
Like-for-like annualised rent roll in the six months through June rose 2.5% to €98.9 million, up from €96.51 million at March 2021.
Total annualised rent roll climbed 3.3% to €99.7 million.
Like-for-like occupancy remained broadly flat at 86%, while total occupancy reduced to 85%, down from 87%, primarily as a result of the acquisition of vacant space within the Essen and Ohringen assets.
'As the vaccination programme continues to be successfully rolled out across Germany, trading conditions have begun to normalise and confidence is returning,' chief executive Andrew Coombs said.
