StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant Imperial Brands said it expected full-year results to meet expectations.
Adjusted organic operating profit growth for the full year was expected to be in line with its guidance of low to mid-single digit constant currency growth.
Revenue was expected to grow by around 1% on an organic, constant currency basis, driven by continued 'strong' pricing in tobacco.
Overall tobacco volumes were in line with expectations and total group cigarette market share was expected to grow by 20 basis points.
'The net effect of the COVID-19 travel restrictions and changes in consumer buying patterns has been a small mix benefit, although this is beginning to reduce as restrictions are lifted and is likely to unwind further in FY22,' the company said
'As anticipated, second-half NGP revenue is expected to be at a similar level to the first half, reflecting the impact of market exits as we focus on the categories and markets with the best potential for sustainable growth,' it added.
The annual results for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021 will be announced on 16 November 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
