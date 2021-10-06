StockMarketWire.com - Flooring retailer Topps Tiles upgraded its annual profit forecast on the back of higher sales pinned on a 'buoyant home improvement market' in the UK.

Topps Tiles said it now expected its adjusted pre-tax profit for the 53 weeks to 2 October year through September to be 'slightly above' consensus forecasts.

Current market expectations ranged from £13.2 million to £14.0 million, with a consensus of £13.6 million.

Revenue climbed to about £227.5 million, or £222.5 million on a comparable 52-week basis, up from £192.8 million year-on-year.

Retail like-for-like sales grew 20%, including fourth-quarter growth of 3.0% when comparatives were tougher.

'The group has delivered an excellent final quarter and we have achieved a record level of annual revenue, despite operating with trading restrictions for significant parts of the year,' chief executive Rob Parker said.

'We remain confident on the outlook, against a backdrop of strong demand for DIY products and continued investment into home improvements.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com