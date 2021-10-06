StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore producer Ferrexpo reported an uptick in iron ore pellet production in the third quarter of the year compared with a year earlier.

Total iron ore pellet production increases 2% year on year to 2.6 million tonnes (MT), reflecting 'strong production performance following pelletiser upgrade work completed in previous quarters,' the company said.

Compared with the prior quarter, production volumes fell 9% as a result of pelletiser upgrade work completed during the quarter, and planned pelletiser maintenance in September 2021.


