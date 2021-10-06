StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Marshall Motor again upgraded its annual earnings guidance, citing higher sales and margins that are offsetting supply constraints.

Continuing operating pre-tax operating profit for the year through December now was forecast to be not less than £50 million, the company said.

Marshall Motor said new vehicle supply constraints caused by the global shortage of semi-conductors had deteriorated throughout August and the important plate-change month of September.

The constraints were expected to continue through 2022, it added.

'The group has benefited from exceptionally strong new car margins as a result of supply shortages, which has offset the impact of reduced volumes,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com