StockMarketWire.com - Inkjet printing technology group Xaar said it had agreed to sell its 3D printing assets to joint venture partner Stratasys Solutions for up to $33.8 million.
'Whilst Xaar 3D has continued to make progress this year there have been delays to the development of Xaar 3D products as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,' the company said.
'As a direct consequence of these delays it was anticipated that Xaar 3D would require more investment than originally planned.'
Xaar said it would be entitled to receive royalties on products and services sales from the business for up to 15 years.
The deal included a payment of $12.8 million plus additional earn-out payments.
