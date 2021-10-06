StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider to small business Toople said it had won new contracts during September, including five 'major deals' to provide leased-line services.
The company said it had experienced 'robust' order intake during the month, which has proved to be one of its strongest in the 2021 financial year.
'The new contracts are all to UK businesses with a minimum contract length of either three or five years,' it said.
'In each case, Toople is delivering high quality bandwidth and high-speed dedicated internet access to all new customer sites.'
The first contract win was in the food supply and services sector, with Toople winning the mandate to supply a large, national UK poultry supplier with both leased line and data backup services.
Four other companies had also recently signed contracts, also for leased lines, with Toople's subsidiary company DMSL.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
