StockMarketWire.com - Creative digital company DeepVerge said its Labskin division's Skin Trust Club partnered with Media.Monks to roll out its brand and communications strategy.
Skin Trust Club test results combine '14 years of laboratory skin science and the latest consumer smartphone technology to provide each person with a unique skincare routine based on their own skin's microbiome,' the company said.
Skin Trust Club has plans to expand into US and China in 2022 following successful launch in UK and Ireland.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.