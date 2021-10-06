StockMarketWire.com - Creative digital company DeepVerge said its Labskin division's Skin Trust Club partnered with Media.Monks to roll out its brand and communications strategy.

Skin Trust Club test results combine '14 years of laboratory skin science and the latest consumer smartphone technology to provide each person with a unique skincare routine based on their own skin's microbiome,' the company said.

Skin Trust Club has plans to expand into US and China in 2022 following successful launch in UK and Ireland.



