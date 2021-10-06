StockMarketWire.com - Atalaya Mining said it would extend its drilling programme at the Proyecto Masa Valverde project in Spain following 'encouraging' results.
The company decided to extend the 8,000 meter drilling program initially planned for the campaign to include the first systematic drilling program at the Campanario-Descamisada target zonE.
Current and new drilling data WOULD be incorporated into the NI 43-101 compliant report for Proyecto Masa Valverde that WAS currently being prepared by CSA Global and expected by early Q1 2022.
'We believe that Proyecto Masa Valverde is an important growth project for Atalaya and has the potential to become a source of high grade ore to supplement mill feed at Proyecto Riotinto, which continues to operate above nameplate capacity,' the company said.
