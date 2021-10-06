StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tectonic Gold said it had remobilised the technical team for a 10-day follow-up campaign for drilling at Specimen Hill, in Queensland, Australia.
A 250 metre deep step-back hole along strike from the September 2021 discovery confirmation hole at the Southern Copper currently was being drilled.
The company added that a 300 metre diamond core at Goldsmith's Reef was being planned, to intersect bullseye geophysical target below high-grade workings following two successful holes in September.
The drill programme had been extended to deeper drilling to test for selective high grade or large-scale bulk underground mining targets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.