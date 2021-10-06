StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tectonic Gold said it had remobilised the technical team for a 10-day follow-up campaign for drilling at Specimen Hill, in Queensland, Australia.

A 250 metre deep step-back hole along strike from the September 2021 discovery confirmation hole at the Southern Copper currently was being drilled.

The company added that a 300 metre diamond core at Goldsmith's Reef was being planned, to intersect bullseye geophysical target below high-grade workings following two successful holes in September.

The drill programme had been extended to deeper drilling to test for selective high grade or large-scale bulk underground mining targets.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com