StockMarketWire.com - Investment group Symphony International said it had participated in a funding round by House of Kieraya, a pan-India online furniture and lifestyle brand.
The funding round, led by Symphony, included investments from Signet family office and The Parekh family office of Nilkamal.
The investment by Symphony amounted to less than 5% of its net asset value.
Symphony said the fresh capital would go toward the growth of HoK's existing digital-first brands and in building new consumer offerings.
