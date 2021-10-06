StockMarketWire.com - Scottish television broadcaster STV said it had reached agreement with the trustees of its defined benefit pension schemes for the 2020 triennial funding valuations and recovery plans.
The trustees of the scheme were Scottish & Grampian Television Retirement Benefits Scheme and the Caledonian Publishing Pension Scheme.
The combined funding deficit, having allowed for movements in the funding position to 30 June 2021, had reduced to £116 million on a pre-tax basis.
That compared to the pre-tax deficit of £127 million at the previous settlement date, which allowed for movements in the funding position between the 31 December 2017 valuation date and 28 February 2019.
Deficit recovery plans, which end on 31 October 2030, had been agreed with aggregate monthly payments unchanged from the previous recovery plans.
The 2021 deficit recovery payments would total £9.3 million, with annual payments then increasing at the rate of 2% per annum over the term of the recovery plans, in line with the previous agreement.
The next triennial valuations would take place as at 31 December 2023.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
