StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Alien Metals said visible sulphides continued to be encountered at the Elizabeth Hill silver project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.
Visible sulphides and native silver had been observed in core and RC chips.
Those appeared to support the company's view that a larger polymetallic halo exists around the original high-grade silver deposit, Alien Metals said.
'The move to RC drilling will enable to cover more ground at a faster pace while keeping largely within the same budget,' chief executive Bill Brodie Good said.
'We anticipate this flexibility will help us define future diamond drilling programmes.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
