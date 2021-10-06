StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development group Edenville Energy said it was 'well positioned' to meet its internal production targets for the year end after ramping up mining and processing at the Rukwa coal project in southwest Tanzania.
Following the overburden removal and the delivery of the remaining equipment and personnel necessary to recommence operations, during the second half of September 2021, the company was able to run over 400 tonnes of coal through the wash plan.
'The company's focus is to bring operations to an initial rate of processing 3,000 tonnes of washed coal per month in the current quarter,' the company said.
'In addition, following recent positive trial shipments, the company is in the process of providing further sample sizes to a potential customer in East Africa who has indicated a demand for 3,000 tonnes per month of washed coal upon confirmation of suitability,' it added.
