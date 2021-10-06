StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Galliford Try said its building business had been appointed to the new £1.6 billion LHC Public Buildings, Construction, and Infrastructure PB3 framework.

'Maintaining a position on major public sector frameworks is a key part of our Sustainable Growth Strategy, so we are delighted to be selected by LHC for this new vehicle,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com