StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil group President Energy said executive chairman Peter Levine had converted some a loan to the company into shares.
The company had in 2018 entered into a loan agreement with Levine's IYA Global of up to $20.5 million.
The loan balance at 1 August was US$11.4 million and was due for repayment by 31 December 2024.
IYA had agreed to convert the sum of £102,000 into 6 million new President share at the closing price on the day prior of 1.7p.
Following the conversion, Levine through his investment vehicles would hold 29.4% of the entire issued share capital of the company.
